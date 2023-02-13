Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 4.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.61MM shares and 5.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Skin Enterprises is $39.02. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of $42.54.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Skin Enterprises is $2,251MM, a decrease of 5.29%. The projected annual EPS is $2.98, an increase of 290.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Skin Enterprises. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUS is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 49,879K shares. The put/call ratio of NUS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 6,482K shares representing 13.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,490K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 17.44% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,894K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,468K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 21.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

