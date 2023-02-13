Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Nicholas Financial (NICK)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK). This represents 5.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.47MM shares and 6.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nicholas Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NICK is 0.06%, an increase of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 4,882K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,414K shares representing 33.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 612K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICK by 31.51% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 180K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 154K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nicholas Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nicholas Financial, Inc. is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in primarily Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts ("Contracts") for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans ("Direct Loans") and sells consumer-finance related products.

