Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Natural Health Trends (NHTC)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.72MM shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC). This represents 6.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.85MM shares and 7.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Health Trends. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHTC is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 1,253K shares. The put/call ratio of NHTC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 30.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 65K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 43K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 32.28% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. holds 26K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natural Health Trends Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Health Trends Corp. is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.