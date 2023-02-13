Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Natural Alternatives International (NAII)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.37MM shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII). This represents 6.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 6.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Alternatives International. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAII is 0.09%, an increase of 125.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.86% to 2,276K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caldwell Securities holds 446K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 172K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 163K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 124K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAI), headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Its comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to its clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.