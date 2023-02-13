Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Medifast (MED)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.63MM shares of Medifast Inc (MED). This represents 5.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 6.87% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.03% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medifast is $108.12. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.03% from its latest reported closing price of $107.02.

The projected annual revenue for Medifast is $1,617MM, a decrease of 1.35%. The projected annual EPS is $13.39, an increase of 0.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medifast. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MED is 0.13%, a decrease of 31.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 10,658K shares. The put/call ratio of MED is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 806K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 38.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 321K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 40.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 280K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 39.68% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 269K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MED by 3.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 238K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 39.24% over the last quarter.

Medifast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medifast is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017.

