Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 4.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 5.85% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.93% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marchex is $3.44. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 63.93% from its latest reported closing price of $2.10.

The projected annual revenue for Marchex is $55MM, an increase of 3.90%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marchex. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHX is 0.16%, an increase of 30.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 27,703K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 14,535K shares representing 35.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 3,017K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company.

B. Riley Financial holds 3,017K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 682K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHX by 35.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 547K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marchex Background Information

Marchex Background Information

Marchex Inc. provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Its actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

