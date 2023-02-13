Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Loandepot (LDI)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.82MM shares of Loandepot Inc (LDI). This represents 1.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.03MM shares and 5.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Loandepot is $2.38. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of $2.30.

The projected annual revenue for Loandepot is $1,058MM, a decrease of 35.53%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loandepot. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDI is 0.04%, an increase of 118.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 11,759K shares. The put/call ratio of LDI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 3,402K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,512K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 1.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing an increase of 19.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 19.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 724K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 528K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LoanDepot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, partnership and wholesale business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the company has funded more than $275 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its customers and team members live and work, loanDepot is a significant donor supporting a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently donating more than $2.5 million to directly assist COVID-impacted first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.