Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.83MM shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT). This represents 5.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.23MM shares and 6.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.30% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liquidity Services is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 86.30% from its latest reported closing price of $13.14.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidity Services is $309MM, an increase of 8.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, a decrease of 27.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidity Services. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDT is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 25,386K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 2,549K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 38.52% over the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers holds 2,300K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,979K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 29.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 795K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 742K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Liquidity Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. The Company supports clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through its vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus the Company has played an integral role in many of its clients' zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

