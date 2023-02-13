Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in LifeVantage (LFVN)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of LifeVantage Corp (LFVN). This represents 6.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.01MM shares and 7.85% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.26% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeVantage is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 84.26% from its latest reported closing price of $3.88.

The projected annual EPS is $1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeVantage. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFVN is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 3,252K shares. The put/call ratio of LFVN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 72.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFVN by 47.87% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 237K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 117K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFVN by 10.40% over the last quarter.

LifeVantage Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $3.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.53%, and the highest has been 3.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Lifevantage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LifeVantage Corporation is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim® for Dogs, Axio® smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

