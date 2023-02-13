Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.49MM shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE). This represents 6.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 7.62% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.63% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Industries is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 60.63% from its latest reported closing price of $15.24.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Industries is $119MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.68, an increase of 136.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAKE is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 6,560K shares. The put/call ratio of LAKE is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Private Capital Management holds 1,113K shares representing 15.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 23.47% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 528K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 41.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 40.08% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 330K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing a decrease of 47.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 39.01% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 265K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 20.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 232K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lakeland Industries Background Information

Lakeland Industries Inc. manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products are sold globally by its in-house sales teams, its customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Its authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, the company supplies federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Securityand the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, The company sells to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community('EEC'), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguayand Southeast Asia.

