Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Kearny Financial (KRNY)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.60MM shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY). This represents 5.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.47MM shares and 6.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.40% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kearny Financial is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.79.

The projected annual revenue for Kearny Financial is $189MM, a decrease of 0.06%. The projected annual EPS is $0.79, an increase of 11.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kearny Financial. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNY is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 50,996K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNY is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,759K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 3,202K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 8.43% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,529K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 1.11% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,986K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 15.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,869K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Kearny Financial Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $9.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.98%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kearny Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

