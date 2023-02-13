Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN). This represents 5.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.28MM shares and 6.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.67% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ituran Location and Control is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.67% from its latest reported closing price of $21.80.

The projected annual revenue for Ituran Location and Control is $328MM, an increase of 13.55%. The projected annual EPS is $2.28, an increase of 25.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ituran Location and Control. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRN is 0.43%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.70% to 16,592K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRN is 15.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 3,152K shares representing 15.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,858K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 17.24% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 1,714K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Ibex Investors holds 1,256K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,036K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company.

Ituran Location and Control Declares $0.14 Dividend

On November 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022 received the payment on January 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $21.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 7.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39%.

Ituran Location And Control Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is an Israeli company that provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, and markets GPS wireless communications products. Ituran is traded on NASDAQ and is included in the TA-100 Index.

