Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Iradimed (IRMD)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.59MM shares of Iradimed Corp (IRMD). This represents 4.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.69MM shares and 5.62% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.02% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iradimed is $50.49. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 40.02% from its latest reported closing price of $36.06.

The projected annual revenue for Iradimed is $62MM, an increase of 16.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.29, an increase of 25.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iradimed. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRMD is 0.10%, a decrease of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 6,149K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 782K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 685K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 14.91% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 366K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 9.53% over the last quarter.

BBH Trust - BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity holds 250K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 48.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 224K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 42.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 63.70% over the last quarter.

Iradimed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') compatible medical devices. It's the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ('IV') infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The Company is the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Its patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely-designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Its pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

