Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in inTEST (INTT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of inTEST Corporation (INTT). This represents 5.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.74MM shares and 6.82% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.37% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for inTEST is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.37% from its latest reported closing price of $13.87.

The projected annual revenue for inTEST is $128MM, an increase of 20.22%. The projected annual EPS is $1.23, an increase of 137.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in inTEST. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTT is 0.14%, an increase of 24.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 6,370K shares. The put/call ratio of INTT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 799K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 557K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 22.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 41.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 409K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 36.19% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 318K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, the company solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Its strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing its businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

