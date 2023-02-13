Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Herbalife (HLF)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.51MM shares of Herbalife Ltd. (HLF). This represents 6.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.39MM shares and 7.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.75% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herbalife is $24.14. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 46.75% from its latest reported closing price of $16.45.

The projected annual revenue for Herbalife is $4,902MM, a decrease of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.38, an increase of 10.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLF is 0.16%, a decrease of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 109,898K shares. The put/call ratio of HLF is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 10,846K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 9,984K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,084K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 4,295K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 14.00% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,531K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 39.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 5.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,234K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

