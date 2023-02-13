Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.06MM shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII). This represents 5.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.24MM shares and 6.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.20% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heidrick & Struggles International is $36.38. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 17.20% from its latest reported closing price of $31.04.

The projected annual revenue for Heidrick & Struggles International is $989MM, a decrease of 12.22%. The projected annual EPS is $2.75, a decrease of 28.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidrick & Struggles International. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSII is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 21,685K shares. The put/call ratio of HSII is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,444K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 600K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 547K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 447K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSII by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heidrick & Struggles serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.