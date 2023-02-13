Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT). This represents 5.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.15MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haverty Furniture Companies is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of $35.00.

The projected annual revenue for Haverty Furniture Companies is $998MM, a decrease of 3.33%. The projected annual EPS is $3.84, a decrease of 28.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haverty Furniture Companies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVT is 0.09%, an increase of 16.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 15,059K shares. The put/call ratio of HVT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 975K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 746K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 349K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 345K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Haverty Furniture Cos. Background Information

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges.

