Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Hackett Group (HCKT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT). This represents 3.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.49MM shares and 5.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hackett Group is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.66% from its latest reported closing price of $21.91.

The projected annual revenue for Hackett Group is $303MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual EPS is $1.62, an increase of 6.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hackett Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCKT is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.09% to 25,792K shares. The put/call ratio of HCKT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,752K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing a decrease of 57.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 75.06% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,109K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,034K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 790K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 71.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 782K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Hackett Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hackett Group is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including implementation of leading enterprise cloud applications, workflow automation and analytics that enable digital world class performance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

