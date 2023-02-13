Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Geopark (GPRK)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.11MM shares of Geopark Ltd. (GPRK). This represents 5.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.54MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.69% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geopark is $21.78. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 57.69% from its latest reported closing price of $13.81.

The projected annual revenue for Geopark is $975MM, a decrease of 4.48%. The projected annual EPS is $4.09, an increase of 17.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geopark. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRK is 0.54%, a decrease of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.31% to 29,717K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 8,783K shares representing 15.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Compass Group holds 6,864K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,084K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Frontier Wealth Management holds 2,186K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 360.53% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,685K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 49.21% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 959K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geopark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with oil and gas assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Perú, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

