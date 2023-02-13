Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Friedman Industries (FRD)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.38MM shares of Friedman Industries Inc (FRD). This represents 5.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.49MM shares and 7.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Friedman Industries. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRD is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 2,278K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 204K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRD by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRD by 4.69% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 173K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRD by 0.20% over the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 91K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 91K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Friedman Industries Declares $0.02 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $10.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 5.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.58%.

Friedman Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For over 50 years Friedman Industries has helped its customers succeed by consistently providing high quality steel products at highly competitive prices with quick delivery. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Longview, Texas, Friedman operates in two divisions: the Flat Roll Division and the Tubular Division.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.