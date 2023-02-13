Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Forward Industries (FORD)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD). This represents 5.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 6.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forward Industries. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORD is 0.01%, a decrease of 63.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.52% to 1,596K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grassi Investment Management holds 181K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 161.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORD by 63.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 144K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 83K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORD by 45.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forward Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Forward Industries is a global designer and distributor of custom carry and protective solutions. The company has a 30-year-plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward has subsidiaries in Switzerland and the U.K.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.