Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Fonar (FONR)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.34MM shares of Fonar Corporation (FONR). This represents 5.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.40MM shares and 6.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fonar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FONR is 0.03%, an increase of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 3,223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 704K shares representing 10.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FONR by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 148K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FONR by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 145K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 40.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FONR by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 135K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 51.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FONR by 130.50% over the last quarter.

Fonar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FONAR, the Inventor of MR Scanning™, is located in Melville, NY, was incorporated in 1978, and is the first, oldest and most experienced MRI company in the industry. FONAR introduced the world's first commercial MRI in 1980, and went public in 1981. FONAR's signature product is the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position™ MRI (also known as the Stand-Up® MRI), the only whole-body MRI that performs Position™ Imaging (pMRI™) and scans patients in numerous weight-bearing positions, i.e. standing, sitting, in flexion and extension, as well as the conventional lie-down position. The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down and 'weightless' only scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a FONAR customer states, 'If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they'll be claustrophobic in my parking lot.' Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

