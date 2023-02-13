Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST (FFNW)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.53MM shares of FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. (FFNW). This represents 5.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.81% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST is $17.98. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.81% from its latest reported closing price of $15.26.

The projected annual revenue for FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST is $51MM, a decrease of 1.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.36, a decrease of 7.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFNW is 0.07%, an increase of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 4,070K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 260K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 213K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 24.70% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 193K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Bhz Capital Management holds 166K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFNW by 2.32% over the last quarter.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST Declares $0.13 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $15.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 4.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

First Financial Northwest Background Information

First Financial Northwest Background Information

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking officesThe Company is a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

