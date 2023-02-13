Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Exelixis (EXEL)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.96MM shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL). This represents 4.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.10MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.75% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelixis is $25.76. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 46.75% from its latest reported closing price of $17.55.

The projected annual revenue for Exelixis is $1,860MM, an increase of 15.45%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00, an increase of 75.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelixis. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXEL is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 316,137K shares. The put/call ratio of EXEL is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12,350K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,149K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,676K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,174K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 23.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,565K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,434K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 20.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,405K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 22.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,170K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Exelixis Background Information

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, it established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for its continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Its discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and it has entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from its marketed products and collaborations, it is committed to prudently reinvesting in its business to maximize the potential of its pipeline. It is supplementing its existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor's (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company.

