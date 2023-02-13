Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.58MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 6.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 7.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.41% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ennis is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from its latest reported closing price of $20.98.

The projected annual revenue for Ennis is $436MM, an increase of 1.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, an increase of 6.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ennis. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBF is 0.08%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 24,039K shares. The put/call ratio of EBF is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,705K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 54.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,442K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 11.04% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,256K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 7.52% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,242K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 802K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 39.81% over the last quarter.

Ennis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company's national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.