Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in EchoStar (SATS)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.77MM shares of EchoStar Corp. (SATS). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 5.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.35% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for EchoStar is $23.97. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.35% from its latest reported closing price of $17.71.

The projected annual revenue for EchoStar is $1,910MM, a decrease of 4.35%. The projected annual EPS is $0.23, a decrease of 62.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATS is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 37,570K shares. The put/call ratio of SATS is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,574K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 101.26% over the last quarter.

Quaker Capital Investments holds 1,554K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,176K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 973K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 86.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 931K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SATS by 20.77% over the last quarter.

EchoStar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EchoStar Corporation is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

