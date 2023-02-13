Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Douglas Elliman (DOUG)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.40MM shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG). This represents 4.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.30MM shares and 5.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.91% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Elliman is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from its latest reported closing price of $5.02.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Elliman is $1,218MM, a decrease of 4.85%. The projected annual EPS is $0.10, a decrease of 75.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Elliman. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOUG is 0.03%, an increase of 32.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 56,263K shares. The put/call ratio of DOUG is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,961K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,800K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,314K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 4.43% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,312K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing a decrease of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 34.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,921K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Douglas Elliman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Douglas Elliman Inc. is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey and the Hamptons, and the sixth largest in the U.S., with substantial businesses in California, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Massachusetts. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

