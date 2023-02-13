Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Data I (DAIO)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of Data I/O Corporation (DAIO). This represents 6.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.87% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Data I is $8.98. The forecasts range from a low of $8.89 to a high of $9.24. The average price target represents an increase of 105.87% from its latest reported closing price of $4.36.

The projected annual revenue for Data I is $27MM, an increase of 14.40%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Data I. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAIO is 0.08%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 3,458K shares. The put/call ratio of DAIO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 392K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 58.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 21.83% over the last quarter.

Penbrook Management holds 350K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 40.46% over the last quarter.

Kovack Advisors holds 307K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 5.36% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 258K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 220K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Data io Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

