Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in DallasNews Corporation Series A (DALN)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.18MM shares of DallasNews Corporation Series A (DALN). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 5.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in DallasNews Corporation Series A. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DALN is 0.02%, a decrease of 29.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 2,596K shares. The put/call ratio of DALN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 534K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 66.01% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 437K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 34.79% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 328K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 30.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NSDVX - North Star Dividend Fund Class I Shares holds 166K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 31.95% over the last quarter.

DallasNews Corporation Series A Declares $0.16 Dividend

On December 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $4.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 28.99%, the lowest has been 8.42%, and the highest has been 89.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

DallasNews Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles.

