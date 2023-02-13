Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Culp (CULP)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.70MM shares of Culp, Inc. (CULP). This represents 5.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.84MM shares and 6.92% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.11% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Culp is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from its latest reported closing price of $5.40.

The projected annual revenue for Culp is $236MM, a decrease of 8.64%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Culp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CULP is 0.10%, an increase of 19.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 8,901K shares. The put/call ratio of CULP is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

22nw holds 1,212K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 880K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 623K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CULP by 79.34% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 541K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CULP by 137.15% over the last quarter.

Culp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp's manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

