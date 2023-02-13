Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Core Molding Technologies (CMT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.47MM shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT). This represents 5.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.58MM shares and 6.66% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.20% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core Molding Technologies is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 10.20% from its latest reported closing price of $14.81.

The projected annual revenue for Core Molding Technologies is $377MM, an increase of 3.68%. The projected annual EPS is $1.36, an increase of 47.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Molding Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMT is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 5,203K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 467K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 15.30% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 405K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 405K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 344K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 318K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Background Information

Core Molding Technologies and its subsidiaries operate in the composites market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of two component reporting units, Core Traditional and Horizon Plastics. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ('SMC'), bulk molding compounds ('BMC'), resin transfer molding ('RTM'), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ('DCPD'), spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics ('GMT'), direct long-fiber thermoplastics ('D-LFT') and structural foam and structural web injection molding ('SIM'). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' manufacturing operations have a significant fixed cost component. Accordingly, during periods of changing demand, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

