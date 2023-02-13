Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.29MM shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). This represents 6.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.02MM shares and 6.95% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.67% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics is $34.88. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.67% from its latest reported closing price of $23.00.

The projected annual revenue for Corcept Therapeutics is $452MM, an increase of 13.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.01, a decrease of 6.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.20%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 93,071K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,968K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,675K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Ingalls & Snyder holds 6,825K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 5,551K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 16.43% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 5,100K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,725K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

