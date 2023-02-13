Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.78MM shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.13MM shares and 6.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.33% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Vehicle Group is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 36.33% from its latest reported closing price of $8.23.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Vehicle Group is $1,052MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual EPS is $0.95, an increase of 145.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Vehicle Group. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 41.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVGI is 0.17%, an increase of 46.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 20,685K shares. The put/call ratio of CVGI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 2,218K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,888K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,249K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares, representing a decrease of 28.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 38.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,106K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,016K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Commercial Vehicle Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets - the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. They also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.