Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Chico's FAS (CHS)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.80MM shares of Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS). This represents 3.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.43MM shares and 5.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chico's FAS is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $5.12.

The projected annual revenue for Chico's FAS is $2,187MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, a decrease of 2.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chico's FAS. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHS is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.34% to 127,087K shares. The put/call ratio of CHS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,156K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,647K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,739K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,902K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,072K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,581K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 42.96% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 4,794K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares, representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 18.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,466K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Chico`s Fas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by our Most Amazing Personal Service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy. The Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,313 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 69 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations.

