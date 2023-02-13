Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Charles & Colvard (CTHR)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.44MM shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR). This represents 4.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.07MM shares and 6.77% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.65% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charles & Colvard is $1.12. The forecasts range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $1.16. The average price target represents an increase of 24.65% from its latest reported closing price of $0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Charles & Colvard is $36MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles & Colvard. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTHR is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.38% to 7,438K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,920K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTHR by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 649K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTHR by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Meros Investment Management holds 647K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTHR by 10.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 610K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 444K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles & Colvard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium CaydiaTM lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina'sResearch Triangle Park.

