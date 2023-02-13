Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.19MM shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO). This represents 3.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.77MM shares and 5.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6,428.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Biosciences is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6,428.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.25.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Biosciences is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Biosciences. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 13.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBIO is 0.00%, a decrease of 73.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 7,886K shares. The put/call ratio of CBIO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,555K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBIO by 66.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 895K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 62.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBIO by 28.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 513K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 275K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Catalyst Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Its complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical C3-degrader program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

