Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Barnwell Industries (BRN)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.39MM shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN). This represents 3.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.55MM shares and 5.87% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnwell Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRN is 0.01%, a decrease of 62.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 1,498K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 163K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 115K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRN by 8.25% over the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 80K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barnwell Industries Background Information

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

