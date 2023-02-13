Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in ARC Document Solutions (ARC)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.79MM shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC). This represents 6.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.53MM shares and 8.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARC Document Solutions is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $3.84.

The projected annual revenue for ARC Document Solutions is $294MM, an increase of 2.68%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, an increase of 3.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARC Document Solutions. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARC is 0.14%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 23,730K shares. The put/call ratio of ARC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,875K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARC by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,449K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,181K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARC by 1.62% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,100K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARC by 40.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARC Document Solutions Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 27, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $3.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.85%, the lowest has been 1.72%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.88 (n=118).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

ARC Document Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields.

