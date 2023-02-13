Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in Air T (AIRT)

Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.12MM shares of Air T, Inc. (AIRT). This represents 4.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.16MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air T. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRT is 0.01%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 316K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRT by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 17K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRT by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Air T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1980, Air T, Inc. is an industrious American company with a portfolio of businesses, each of which is independent yet interrelated. It seeks dynamic individuals and teams to operate companies using processes that increase value over time. It believes it can apply corporate resources to help activate growth and overcome challenges. Its core segments are overnight air cargo; aviation ground support equipment manufacturing; and commercial aircraft asset management.

