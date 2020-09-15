Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of September 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, September 21, 2020:



Additions:

Albertsons Companies

Bill.com Holdings

CureVac

Dada Nexus

Dun and Bradstreet Holdings

Fastly

KE Holdings

nCino

Li Auto

Oak Street Health

Vroom



Removals:

Allakos

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings

Elanco Animal Health

Farfetch

NIO

Pinduoduo

Warner Music Group



