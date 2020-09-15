Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of September 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, September 21, 2020:
Additions:
Albertsons Companies
Bill.com Holdings
CureVac
Dada Nexus
Dun and Bradstreet Holdings
Fastly
KE Holdings
nCino
Li Auto
Oak Street Health
Vroom
Removals:
Allakos
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings
Elanco Animal Health
Farfetch
NIO
Pinduoduo
Warner Music Group
