Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of March 2021 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, March 22, 2021:
Additions:
AbCellera Biologics
Affirm Holdings
BridgeBio Pharma
Bumble
C3 ai
Coupang
Fiverr International
MINISO Group Holdings
Ozon Holdings
Playtika Holding
Qualtrics International
RLX Technology
Roblox
Wish
Deletions:
Levi Strauss & Co
The article Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of March 2021 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
