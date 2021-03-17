Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of March 2021 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, March 22, 2021:



Additions:

AbCellera Biologics

Affirm Holdings

BridgeBio Pharma

Bumble

C3 ai

Coupang

Fiverr International

MINISO Group Holdings

Ozon Holdings

Playtika Holding

Qualtrics International

RLX Technology

Roblox

Wish



Deletions:

Levi Strauss & Co



