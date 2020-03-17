IPOs

Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of March 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the&nbsp;underlying index for the&nbsp;Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes at the market&rsquo;s close on Friday, March 20, 2019:

Additions:
OneConnect Financial Technology
PPD
Reynolds Consumer Products
Vir Biotechnology

Removals:
ADT
Americold Realty Trust
Cactus
Dropbox
Gates Industrial
GrafTech International
PagSeguro Digital
SVMK
Tenable Holdings
VICI Properties
Zscaler

