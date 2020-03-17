Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of March 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes at the market’s close on Friday, March 20, 2019:



Additions:

OneConnect Financial Technology

PPD

Reynolds Consumer Products

Vir Biotechnology



Removals:

ADT

Americold Realty Trust

Cactus

Dropbox

Gates Industrial

GrafTech International

PagSeguro Digital

SVMK

Tenable Holdings

VICI Properties

Zscaler



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.