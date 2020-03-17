Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of March 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes at the market’s close on Friday, March 20, 2019:
Additions:
OneConnect Financial Technology
PPD
Reynolds Consumer Products
Vir Biotechnology
Removals:
ADT
Americold Realty Trust
Cactus
Dropbox
Gates Industrial
GrafTech International
PagSeguro Digital
SVMK
Tenable Holdings
VICI Properties
Zscaler
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.