Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of March 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes at the market’s close on Friday, March 20, 2019:



Additions:

OneConnect Financial Technology

PPD

Reynolds Consumer Products

Vir Biotechnology



Removals:

ADT

Americold Realty Trust

Cactus

Dropbox

Gates Industrial

GrafTech International

PagSeguro Digital

SVMK

Tenable Holdings

VICI Properties

Zscaler



Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)

