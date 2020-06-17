IPOs

Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of June 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, June 22, 2020:

Additions:
GFL Environmental
Livongo Health
Royalty Pharma
Warner Music Group
ZoomInfo Technologies

Removals:
Avalara
Bilibili
Ceridian HCM Holding
Cushman & Wakefield
Docusign
Envista Holdings
Equitable Holdings
HUYA
Intercorp Financial Services
iQIYI
Luckin Coffee
Smartsheet
Spotify Technology

The article Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of June 2020 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

