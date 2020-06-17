The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, June 22, 2020:



Additions:

GFL Environmental

Livongo Health

Royalty Pharma

Warner Music Group

ZoomInfo Technologies



Removals:

Avalara

Bilibili

Ceridian HCM Holding

Cushman & Wakefield

Docusign

Envista Holdings

Equitable Holdings

HUYA

Intercorp Financial Services

iQIYI

Luckin Coffee

Smartsheet

Spotify Technology



The article Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of June 2020 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.