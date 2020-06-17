Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of June 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, June 22, 2020:
Additions:
GFL Environmental
Livongo Health
Royalty Pharma
Warner Music Group
ZoomInfo Technologies
Removals:
Avalara
Bilibili
Ceridian HCM Holding
Cushman & Wakefield
Docusign
Envista Holdings
Equitable Holdings
HUYA
Intercorp Financial Services
iQIYI
Luckin Coffee
Smartsheet
Spotify Technology
The article Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of June 2020 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
