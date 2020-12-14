Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of December 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, December 21, 2020:



Additions:

Airbnb

DoorDash

GoodRx Holdings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Lightspeed POS

Palantir Technologies

Sotera Health

Unity Software

Xpeng

Yatsen Holding



Removals:

Allogene Therapeutics

Anaplan

Elastic N.V.

Guardant Health

Moderna

SolarWinds

StoneCo

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Vir Biotechnology



