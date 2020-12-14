IPOs

Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of December 2020 Quarterly Changes

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, December 21, 2020:

Additions:
Airbnb
DoorDash
GoodRx Holdings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
Lightspeed POS
Palantir Technologies
Sotera Health
Unity Software
Xpeng
Yatsen Holding

Removals:
Allogene Therapeutics
Anaplan
Elastic N.V.
Guardant Health
Moderna
SolarWinds
StoneCo
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Vir Biotechnology

The article Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of December 2020 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest IPOs Videos

    See more videos

    Renaissance Capital

    Renaissance Capital is the global leader in providing pre-IPO institutional research and management of IPO-focused investment products.

    Learn More

    More from Renaissance Capital

    Explore IPOs

    Explore

    Most Popular