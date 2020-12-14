Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of December 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, December 21, 2020:
Additions:
Airbnb
DoorDash
GoodRx Holdings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
Lightspeed POS
Palantir Technologies
Sotera Health
Unity Software
Xpeng
Yatsen Holding
Removals:
Allogene Therapeutics
Anaplan
Elastic N.V.
Guardant Health
Moderna
SolarWinds
StoneCo
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Vir Biotechnology
