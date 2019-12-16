IPOs

Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of December 2019 Quarterly Changes

Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the&nbsp;underlying index for the&nbsp;Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes at the market&rsquo;s close on Friday, December 20, 2019:

Additions:
10X Genomics
Cloudflare
Datadog
Envista Holdings
GSX Techedu
Peloton Interactive
XP

Removals:
Altair Engineering
CarGurus
MongoDB
National Vision Holdings
Newmark Group
PagerDuty
Pluralsight
PQ Group Holdings
Qudian
Roku
Sea
Stitch Fix
Switch
Tilray

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

