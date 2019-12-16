Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of December 2019 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes at the market’s close on Friday, December 20, 2019:
Additions:
10X Genomics
Cloudflare
Datadog
Envista Holdings
GSX Techedu
Peloton Interactive
XP
Removals:
Altair Engineering
CarGurus
MongoDB
National Vision Holdings
Newmark Group
PagerDuty
Pluralsight
PQ Group Holdings
Qudian
Roku
Sea
Stitch Fix
Switch
Tilray
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
