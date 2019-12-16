Renaissance IPO Index – Notice of December 2019 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance IPO Index (Ticker: IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (Ticker: IPO), will implement the following constituent changes at the market’s close on Friday, December 20, 2019:



Additions:

10X Genomics

Cloudflare

Datadog

Envista Holdings

GSX Techedu

Peloton Interactive

XP



Removals:

Altair Engineering

CarGurus

MongoDB

National Vision Holdings

Newmark Group

PagerDuty

Pluralsight

PQ Group Holdings

Qudian

Roku

Sea

Stitch Fix

Switch

Tilray



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.