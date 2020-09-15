Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of September 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, September 21, 2020:
Additions:
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting
JDE Peet’s
JS Global Lifestyle
Kangji Medical Holdings
Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group
SK Biopharmaceuticals
Smoore International Holdings
SoftwareONE
Sri Trang Gloves
Removals:
China Tower
Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos
HDFC Asset Management
MallPlaza
Quilter
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
Xiaomi
The article Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of September 2020 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.