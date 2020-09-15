Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of September 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, September 21, 2020:



Additions:

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting

JDE Peet’s

JS Global Lifestyle

Kangji Medical Holdings

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group

SK Biopharmaceuticals

Smoore International Holdings

SoftwareONE

Sri Trang Gloves



Removals:

China Tower

Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos

HDFC Asset Management

MallPlaza

Quilter

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Xiaomi



