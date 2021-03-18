The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, March 22, 2021:



Additions:

AUTO1 Group

Akeso

Blue Moon Group

CSN Mineracao

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services

Dr Martens

Inpost SA

Jiumaojiu International Holdings

Kuaishou Technology

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech

Nordnet

Pop Mart International Group

Rede D’Or São Luiz



Deletions:

CanSino Biologics

Embassy Office Parks REIT

Kangji Medical Holdings

Lightspeed POS

SoftBank

Wiwynn

WuXi AppTec



The article Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of March 2021 Quarterly Changes originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

