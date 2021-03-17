Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of March 2021 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, March 22, 2021:
Additions:
AUTO1 Group
Akeso
Blue Moon Group
CSN Mineracao
China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services
Dr Martens
Inpost SA
Jiumaojiu International Holdings
Kuaishou Technology
MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech
Nordnet
Pop Mart International Group
Rede D’Or São Luiz
Shimao Services Holdings
Yeahka
Deletions:
CanSino Biologics
Embassy Office Parks REIT
Kangji Medical Holdings
Lightspeed POS
SoftBank
Wiwynn
WuXi AppTec
