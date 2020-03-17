IPOs

Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of March 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the&nbsp;Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes at the market's close on Friday, March 20, 2019:

Additions:
Pharmaron Beijing
Poly Property Development

Removals:
DWS Group
Siemens Healthineers
VIVA Energy
Zhenro Properties

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

