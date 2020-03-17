Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of March 2020 Quarterly Changes

The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes at the market's close on Friday, March 20, 2019:



Additions:

Pharmaron Beijing

Poly Property Development



Removals:

DWS Group

Siemens Healthineers

VIVA Energy

Zhenro Properties



