Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of March 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes at the market's close on Friday, March 20, 2019:
Additions:
Pharmaron Beijing
Poly Property Development
Removals:
DWS Group
Siemens Healthineers
VIVA Energy
Zhenro Properties
