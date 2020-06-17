Renaissance International IPO Index – Notice of June 2020 Quarterly Changes
The Renaissance International IPO Index (Ticker: IPOXUS), the underlying index for the Renaissance International IPO ETF (Ticker: IPOS), will implement the following constituent changes effective Monday, June 22, 2020:
Additions:
CanSino Biologics
SBI Cards and Payment Services
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
Wiwynn
Removals:
Adyen
Avast
Bandhan Bank
Kojamo
Notre Dame Intermedica Sistema de Saude
Ping An Healthcare and Technology
